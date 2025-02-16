Man arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officer with a baseball bat
He was also arrested for various other offences, said the police.
SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a police officer with a baseball bat.
The police said in a news release on Sunday (Feb 16) that it received a call for assistance on Saturday at about 7.35pm at Block 81, Whampoa Drive.
Members of the public had witnessed a man attempting to hit a woman with a baton but the suspect managed to flee the scene before officers arrived.
Through follow-up investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity and location of the 41-year-old man.
"When confronted by the officers, the man refused to cooperate and turned aggressive.
"During the arrest, the man allegedly assaulted one officer with a baseball bat and threw a mug at him," the police said.
A 49-year-old officer sustained head and wrist injuries due to this and was subsequently discharged with two days of medical leave.
The police said it has zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against its officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties.
"The police will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of our officers," it added.
The man, who was also arrested for various other offences, will be charged in court on Feb 17.
He will be charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.
The man may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or any combination of the punishments for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.
The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his or her duty is up to seven years' jail, a fine, or caning.
The suspect is also under investigation for criminal intimidation, intentionally causing harassment and causing hurt to a person by an act which endangers their safety.