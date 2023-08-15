Man arrested for misusing boarding pass at Changi Airport's transit area to send off girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for misusing his boarding pass to enter the transit area of Changi Airport, with no intention of leaving Singapore, the police said on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly purchased an air ticket to obtain a boarding pass, which he then used to enter the transit area to send off his girlfriend who was departing the country.

The man was arrested on Saturday for violating the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, which prohibits the misuse of boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The police added that they have arrested a total of 16 people from January to August this year for misusing their boarding passes to enter the transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places."

Those who use boarding passes to enter the transit area for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore will be detected and arrested, added the police.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to S$20,000 (US$14,738), a jail term of up to two years, or both.