29-year-old man to be charged with murder after fight along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 22) with murder after a fight broke out along Orchard Road on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man died after the brawl at 100 Orchard Road – the address for Concorde hotel and shopping mall – at about 6am on Sunday, police said in a news release on Monday afternoon.

The police had found two men, aged 23 and 29, with multiple injuries. The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died. The younger man was conscious when taken to hospital.

Fourteen people, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rioting with weapons after the fight, police had said.

In an update on Monday night, police said six of the men will be charged with rioting while armed with deadly weapons, while another will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The police will also seek court orders to remand the eight men for further investigations.