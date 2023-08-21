29-year-old man to be charged with murder after fight along Orchard Road
Six other men will be charged with rioting while armed with deadly weapons, while another will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, the police said.
SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 22) with murder after a fight broke out along Orchard Road on Sunday.
A 29-year-old man died after the brawl at 100 Orchard Road – the address for Concorde hotel and shopping mall – at about 6am on Sunday, police said in a news release on Monday afternoon.
The police had found two men, aged 23 and 29, with multiple injuries. The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died. The younger man was conscious when taken to hospital.
Fourteen people, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rioting with weapons after the fight, police had said.
In an update on Monday night, police said six of the men will be charged with rioting while armed with deadly weapons, while another will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.
The police will also seek court orders to remand the eight men for further investigations.
Earlier on Monday, three of the suspects were charged with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon. They are Mervyn Veryl Daud, 28, Balakrishna Subramaniam, 32, and Sijesh Asogan, 25.
Weapons including two pen knives and a bread knife were believed to be used in the incident and were seized by the police.
"All persons are believed to be known to one another, and the fight had broken out due to a dispute," according to the police.
Police investigations against the remaining two men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, are ongoing, police said on Monday night.
Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.
If convicted of the offence of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, a person can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned. If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, a person faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.