Man dies after fight breaks out along Orchard Road; 14 arrested

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has died after a fight broke out along Orchard Road early Sunday morning (Aug 20).

Fourteen people, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rioting with weapons after the brawl at 100 Orchard Road – the address for Concorde hotel and shopping mall – at about 6am on Sunday.

The police found two men, aged 23 and 29, with multiple injuries. The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died. The younger man was conscious when taken to hospital.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

Later that morning, three men and a woman were arrested at a multi-storey car park along Fernvale Road in Sengkang. Five men were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon when he sought treatment at a hospital. A 24-year-old man was also arrested at a hospital.

A 30-year-old man surrendered to the police on Monday.