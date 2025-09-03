Man to be charged after trying to deposit fake S$10,000 note at bank

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (Sep 4) over his suspected involvement in trying to use a counterfeit S$10,000 (US$7,764) note.
The man allegedly presented the note to a counter staff member on Aug 15 at a bank located along Clementi Avenue 3 around 2pm. He asked for the note to be deposited into a bank account, said the police on Wednesday.
Suspecting that the S$10,000 note was fake, the counter staff member notified the bank manager. The police were then called and the man was arrested.
The counterfeit Singapore S$10,000 note was seized for investigations, said the police.
The man will be charged with the offence of using counterfeit currency notes as genuine, which is punishable with a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.
The police said they take a serious view of any person found criminally involved in counterfeit currency.
Individuals charged with forging or counterfeiting currency or bank notes, as well as those involved in making or possessing materials used for these activities, can face up to 20 years in prison and a fine.
For possessing forged or counterfeit currency or bank notes, individuals can face up to 15 years in prison and a fine.
If you have received any suspected counterfeit notes, you should:
- Call the police at 999 immediately.
- Note down the description of the person or persons who presented the counterfeit note, including gender, race, age, height, build, clothing and the language or dialect spoken.
- Note the description of the vehicle used, if any, including its registration number.
- Limit the handling of the suspected counterfeit note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope or folded paper, to prevent further tampering. Hand it over to the police immediately.
According to its website, the Monetary Authority of Singapore stopped issuing S$10,000 notes in 2014.
However, existing S$10,000 notes remain legal tender and can be used to pay for goods and services.