Man, 72, charged over sending emails with abusive language to MP, town council staff member

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Jun 11) over emails containing abusive language that were sent to an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and a town council employee.

Manickam Manohar, a Singaporean, allegedly sent emails to MP Hany Soh and a town council staff member between Aug 19, 2025 and Oct 6, 2025, accusing them of "misusing" power or "stealing".

Manickam was handed six charges under the Protection From Harassment Act. The charges include making abusive communication and using abusive words on a public servant.

WHAT HAPPENED

Between Aug 19, 2025 and Oct 3, 2025, Manickam sent a total of nine emails to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council’s feedback email address, in which he allegedly called a staff member, Mr Neo Yeng Kwang, a "useless manager", and accused him of "stealing" and "cheating".

Manickam is also accused of sending five emails to Ms Soh between Sep 13, 2025 and Oct 6, 2025, in which he allegedly wrote that she was "receiving cheating money", "misusing her MP power unnecessarily by keeping a criminal" and that she "behave exactly like a criminal".

His other alleged offences include displaying at Housing Board blocks in Woodlands copies of feedback he had submitted through the OneService app that contained abusive language directed at Ms Soh.

Between May 10, 2024 and May 11, 2024, Manickam purportedly put up 10 notices at various public locations at both Block 572A and Block 572B Woodlands Avenue 1. According to the charge sheets, he called Ms Soh "stupid" and "idiot" in those notices.

Manickam also purportedly put up another notice on Jun 3, 2024, at the common corridor of Block 572A Woodlands Avenue 1.

He is also accused of using abusive language towards two other Marsiling-Yew Tee town council employees in 2023 and 2024.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday that Manickam had previously been investigated for similar offences under Protection from Harassment Act for abusive conduct directed at the same MP and various town council employees.

They added that members of the public who have concerns regarding municipal or public service matters should raise them through appropriate official channels.

"The police have zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers and town council personnel who carry out their duties in service of the community, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who engage in such conduct in accordance with the law."

Appearing in court on Thursday, Manickam said through the court interpreter that he had written an apology letter to Ms Soh and Mr Neo. However, he told the court he did not agree with the charges of using abusive language towards two town council employees.

His case will be heard next on Jul 9.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,880), or both.