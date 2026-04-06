Man to be charged after allegedly slapping four-year-old boy outside preschool in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 7) after allegedly slapping a boy.

On Mar 6 at about 4.50pm, the police were alerted by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital of an alleged assault on a four-year-old boy.

The child sustained injuries to his cheek, police said on Monday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly slapped the boy at a bus stop outside a preschool in Woodlands,” the police added.

The man was arrested on the same day.

He will be charged on Tuesday with voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force with enhanced penalties for offences against people below 14 years old.

The man will also be charged with intentionally causing harassment.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up S$5,000, or both.

The offence of using criminal force carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For both of these offences, with the enhanced penalties, the man may face twice the maximum punishment the court could impose.

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, he may be sentenced to six months’ jail, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.

“The police take a serious view of all cases involving violence against children and have zero tolerance for such behaviour,” they said.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against those who harm or threaten the welfare of minors in accordance with the law.”