Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man to be charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man to be charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View

The suspect, an Indian national, and the victim, an Indonesian national, are known to each other.

Man to be charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View

The man allegedly attacked the woman at a residential unit along Sims View on Feb 11, 2026. (Image: Google Street View)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Firdaus Hamzah
Firdaus Hamzah
12 Feb 2026 02:21PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2026 02:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged with attempted murder on Friday (Feb 13) after he allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman with an axe at a residential unit on Sims View, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday.

The police were alerted to the alleged attack at about 7.05am on Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 30-year-old man had allegedly attacked the 30-year-old woman with an axe," SPF said in a news release.

"The man was subsequently arrested by the police. The woman sustained injuries and was conveyed to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment."

The suspect, an Indian national, and the victim, an Indonesian national, are known to each other, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of attempted murder, a person faces life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term which may extend to 20 years and a fine or caning, or both.

Source: CNA/fh

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force crime murder
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement