Lorry driver to be charged over collision that caused S$1.4 million damage to CTE tunnel

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 30) after his lorry with a crane attachment damaged parts of the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel last year.

Police said they were alerted on Nov 8, 2024 at about noon to the collision, which occurred when the vehicle entered the slip road along Cairnhill Road into the CTE tunnel.

Investigations found that the man was driving a lorry with a raised crane boom when the crane boom collided with the height limit barrier and the tunnel.

The collision caused extensive damage to the height limit barrier and the mechanical and electrical units of the tunnel, amounting to about S$1.4 million (US$1.09 million).

“The driver was placed under arrest on the same day for the offences of driving a heavy motor vehicle which collided into any building or structure and driving a heavy motor vehicle exceeding 4.5m in height without police escort,” said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

“This is his second time committing both offences.”

The offence of driving a heavy vehicle with overall height exceeding 4.5m without police escort carries a mandatory jail term of between one and three years, and a fine up to S$2,000.

A second or subsequent conviction carries a mandatory jail term of between two and five years, and a fine up to S$5,000.

For driving a heavy motor vehicle that collides with any building or structure, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties while offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Police reminded drivers and owners of heavy motor vehicles exceeding the height of 4.5m that they require police or auxiliary police escorts.

“Drivers should plan their routes carefully to avoid height-restricted roads and structures. The Traffic Police take a serious view of such offences as they compromise road infrastructure and endanger other road users,” said police.

“Firm action will be taken against motorists who fail to obtain the necessary escorts or cause damage to buildings and structures.”