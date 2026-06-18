Driver who crashed into school bus charged with dangerous driving injuring bus driver and 2 boys
The collision injured the 71-year-old bus driver, two schoolboys and the man's own passengers.
SINGAPORE: A man who crashed his car into a school bus in 2024 was charged on Thursday (Jun 18) with dangerous driving, drink driving and driving against traffic, among other offences.
The incident along Bukit Timah Road in the early morning of Mar 6, 2024 left a burning car on the road and injured the bus driver, two school boys and the man's own passengers.
Tan Yao Cong, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was handed five charges on Thursday: Drink driving, dangerous driving causing hurt, driving against traffic, failing to provide a breath specimen and allowing his vehicle to remain at rest, causing danger to others.
According to a police statement, the police were alerted to a black car driving against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road at about 6am on Mar 6, 2024.
When approached by the police, the driver sped off.
Police officers spotted the car zooming along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road, weaving dangerously through traffic and beating a red light before colliding with a private bus making a U-turn.
The car collided with a lamp post and stopped on a grass verge before bursting into flames.
The driver and his three passengers escaped from the burning car. The passengers, along with two boys from the bus, were taken to hospital and the driver was arrested.
For dangerous driving causing hurt, a repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$20,000, or both. He can also be banned from driving for five years.
Tan is accused of driving with at least 148 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood, exceeding the limit of 80 milligrams per 100ml of blood.
He also allegedly failed to conform to a "straight only" sign and went against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road.
He is also accused of driving dangerously by going against traffic, narrowly missing another car, before driving at 114kmh and weaving in and out of traffic.
The charges state that he beat a red light at the junction of Sixth Avenue, causing the collision with the bus.
Tan is accused of injuring five people: The 71-year-old bus driver, two school boys aged 10 and nine, and Tan's own passengers - two men aged 24 and 29 and a 34-year-old woman.
Tan also allegedly failed to provide a breath specimen for a breath test and left his vehicle in a position likely to cause danger to others.
The charges stated that he had been previously convicted in 2019 of drink driving and driving without due care and attention.
The prosecution on Thursday said if a guilty plea was made, they would proceed on three charges and take the remaining two into consideration.
Tan made no indication of how he would plead.
The case was adjourned to July for a further mention.
If convicted of drink driving as a repeat offender, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000. He faces five years' disqualification from driving as a repeat drink driver.