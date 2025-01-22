Man to be charged over fake S$10,000 note
The suspect allegedly attempted to deposit the counterfeit bill into his bank account at a bank on Upper Cross Street.
SINGAPORE: A man will be charged on Thursday (Jan 23) for his suspected involvement in delivering a fake S$10,000 (US$7,400) Singapore note, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old man was at a bank located along Upper Cross Street at about 12pm on Dec 23, 2024, when he allegedly handed over the S$10,000 note to a counter staff member and requested that it be deposited into his bank account.
The bank employee suspected the note was fake and informed the bank manager, the police said.
The police were alerted and subsequently arrested the man, with the counterfeit note seized for investigations.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stopped issuing S$10,000 notes on Oct 1, 2014, but existing S$10,000 notes in circulation are still legal tender.
The punishment for passing off counterfeit currency notes as genuine is a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.
"The police take a serious view of any person found criminally involved in counterfeit currency," they said.
The police also reminded the public to be cautious of individuals offering money in exchange for assistance to convert fake S$10,000 or other large denomination currency notes with genuine currency of smaller denominations, or for depositing such notes at banks or other financial institutions.
Information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency can be found on the MAS website.