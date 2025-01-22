Man to be charged over fake S$10,000 note

SINGAPORE: A man will be charged on Thursday (Jan 23) for his suspected involvement in delivering a fake S$10,000 (US$7,400) Singapore note, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old man was at a bank located along Upper Cross Street at about 12pm on Dec 23, 2024, when he allegedly handed over the S$10,000 note to a counter staff member and requested that it be deposited into his bank account.

The bank employee suspected the note was fake and informed the bank manager, the police said.

The police were alerted and subsequently arrested the man, with the counterfeit note seized for investigations.