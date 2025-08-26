Man charged with hacking into NTUC FairPrice accounts
He was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday (Apr 25) after being deported from Thailand.
SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Aug 26) with hacking into NTUC Fairprice accounts.
Singaporean Ong Jian Zhen is accused of illegally accessing online accounts between July and November 2022. The charge sheet did not state how many accounts were accessed.
He was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday after being deported from Thailand.
Police said on Monday that they had received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised during that period.
According to the police, the accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least S$25,000 (US$19,400). They added that Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals.
Ong has been remanded, with permission granted for him to be taken out for investigations.
Ong Jian Zhen had skipped bail after he was initially charged in October 2021 with cheating. He failed to attend subsequent court hearings, and in September 2022, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.
Police said that they worked with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts.
Ong was arrested by Thai authorities in October 2022 and jailed in Thailand for drug-related and immigration offences.
On Jul 30, he was released from prison and detained at the immigration detention centre before being deported to Singapore.
Ong's next court mention was scheduled for Sep 2.
If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.