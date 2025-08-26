Man charged with hacking into NTUC FairPrice accounts

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Aug 26) with hacking into NTUC Fairprice accounts.

Singaporean Ong Jian Zhen is accused of illegally accessing online accounts between July and November 2022. The charge sheet did not state how many accounts were accessed.

He was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday after being deported from Thailand.

Police said on Monday that they had received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised during that period.

According to the police, the accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least S$25,000 (US$19,400). They added that Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals.

Ong has been remanded, with permission granted for him to be taken out for investigations.