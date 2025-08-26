Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man charged with hacking into NTUC FairPrice accounts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man charged with hacking into NTUC FairPrice accounts

He was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday (Apr 25) after being deported from Thailand. 

Man charged with hacking into NTUC FairPrice accounts

Ong Jian Zhen, 34, was arrested in Singapore on Aug 25, 2025 for allegedly hacking into multiple NTUC FairPrice and Zalora accounts to make fraudulent online purchases. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Lutfil Jumadi
Lutfil Jumadi
26 Aug 2025 11:44AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 11:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Aug 26) with hacking into NTUC Fairprice accounts.

Singaporean Ong Jian Zhen is accused of illegally accessing online accounts between July and November 2022. The charge sheet did not state how many accounts were accessed.

He was arrested on arrival in Singapore on Monday after being deported from Thailand. 

Police said on Monday that they had received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised during that period.

According to the police, the accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least S$25,000 (US$19,400). They added that Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals.

Ong has been remanded, with permission granted for him to be taken out for investigations.

Ong Jian Zhen had skipped bail after he was initially charged in October 2021 with cheating. He failed to attend subsequent court hearings, and in September 2022, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Police said that they worked with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts.

Ong was arrested by Thai authorities in October 2022 and jailed in Thailand for drug-related and immigration offences.

On Jul 30, he was released from prison and detained at the immigration detention centre before being deported to Singapore. 

Ong's next court mention was scheduled for Sep 2.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Related:

Source: CNA/lh(sn)

Related Topics

hacker NTUC FairPrice Crime
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement