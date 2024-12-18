Man charged with kicking, punching and spitting at police officers during arrest

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was on Wednesday (Dec 18) charged with kicking two police officers and spitting at a third during an arrest in Clementi.

Mohd Taufik Hashim was read two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant who was carrying out his duties and one charge of using criminal force against a public servant to deter him from his duties.

He also faces one charge of failing to provide a urine specimen for a drug test.

Taufik was on a remission order from prison during the alleged offences, having earlier been sentenced to jail and caning for consuming methamphetamine, charge sheets stated.

The police previously said that officers were conducting checks on a man during anti-crime rounds near Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.50pm on Monday.

The man was found with suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone that allegedly did not belong him.

He refused to cooperated and turned aggressive, according to police.