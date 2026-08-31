Man charged with murder after victim slashed in neck with chopper in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was charged on Monday (Aug 31) with murdering a 29-year-old man along a road in the Tuas industrial district over the weekend.

Muruganathan Kathirvel, an Indian national, is accused of causing the death of Mr Raj Maheshkumar by slashing his neck area with a chopper at about 10pm on Aug 29 along Tuas South Avenue 9.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received a call for assistance along Tuas South Street 15, towards Tuas South Avenue 14 at about 10.10pm on Aug 29.

On arrival, they found the victim lying motionless on the road. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Kathirvel was arrested within four hours. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim and the accused know each other.

Kathirvel is set to return to court in September.

If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to death.