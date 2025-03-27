Singaporean charged over inviting foreign preacher with alleged terror ties to speak to migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who allegedly invited a foreign religious speaker with purported terror links to preach at a Tuas migrant worker dormitory was charged on Thursday (Mar 27).

Among other charges, Abdus Sattar, 51, is said to have organised a public assembly at Lantana Lodge without a police permit, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint news release.

Court documents state that the gathering was organised on Aug 9, 2024 to promote the Islamic faith.

The preacher invited was Bangladeshi national Amir Hamza, who was previously arrested by his own government for his purported terror links, terrorism-related activities and inciting militancy.

In August last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a news release that authorities had received police reports that Amir preached to a group of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore on Aug 9.

Investigations into Amir, the organiser of the event he preached at and other people involved were ongoing at the time.

According to the ministry, Amir's sermon had propagated "extremist and segregationist teachings that were dangerous and detrimental to Singapore’s communal harmony".