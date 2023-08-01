Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man charged with running unregistered Muslim religious school, teaching false doctrine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man charged with running unregistered Muslim religious school, teaching false doctrine

Man charged with running unregistered Muslim religious school, teaching false doctrine

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
01 Aug 2023 11:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man was charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 1) with running an unregistered Muslim religious school and teaching false doctrine for about 16 years.

Mohd Razif Radi, 65, was handed one charge of teaching a doctrine in a manner contrary to Muslim law under the Administration of Muslim Law Act, and one count of contravening the Administration of Muslim Law (Muslim Religious Schools) Rules.

The Singaporean allegedly ran the unregistered religious school at Lina's Cafe, located at 7 Jalan Pisang in the Arab Street area, between 2017 and 2020.

Between 2004 and 2020, he allegedly taught false doctrine that permitted gambling and said a male and a female could be validly married by way of a spiritual union.

He also allegedly claimed to hold the position of a caliph or spiritual leader, and said he could summon the spirit of an "Mbah" who was purportedly "the last Prophet" or from the Prophet's lineage.

Razif's case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference in September.

The police said in an earlier statement that they began investigations after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) lodged a report against him on Aug 24, 2021.

If convicted of teaching doctrine contrary to Muslim law, he could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$2,000 or both.

The penalties are the same for running a Muslim religious school not registered by MUIS.

Source: CNA/ll(jo)

Related Topics

court Crime Islam Muslim religion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.