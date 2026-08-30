25-year-old man to be charged with murder of 29-year-old in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man will be charged for his suspected involvement in the murder of a 29-year-old man, police said on Sunday (Aug 30).

Police received a call for assistance along Tuas South Street 15 towards Tuas South Avenue 14 at about 10.10pm on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old lying motionless on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested within four hours, police said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the two men knew each other.

The suspect will be charged in court with murder on Monday. The offence carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.