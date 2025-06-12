Man allegedly stole more than S$1,400 worth of plants from Yishun block
Lee De Yuan is said to have stolen a total of S$1,514 worth of items in the early hours of the morning last week.
SINGAPORE: A man was charged with the theft of several potted plants, including six bonsai plants, and other items on Thursday (Jun 12).
Lee De Yuan, 42, is said to have stolen 18 potted plants, two plant racks and three flowerpots, worth a total of S$1,514 (US$1,180), in the wee hours of the morning between Jun 5 and Jun 8, 2025.
The items he allegedly stole were:
- Two large lohansong bonsai plants worth S$388 each
- Two small lohansong bonsai plants worth S$68 each
- Two potted cactuses worth S$58 each
- Three fu gui plants worth S$58 each
- Two camelia plants worth S$38 each
- One long song plant worth S$38
- Four lucky bamboo plants worth S$18 each
- Two han bonsai plants worth S$18 each
- Three gold flowerpots worth S$18 each
- Two white racks worth S$18 each
The police said in a news release that they were alerted to multiple cases of theft of potted plants at a block on Yishun Avenue 11.
With the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television footage, police officers established Lee's identity and arrested him on Tuesday.
The stolen items were recovered.
Lee's case will return to court on Jun 19.
If convicted of theft, Lee can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.