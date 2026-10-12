Man charged with trespassing into F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was charged on Monday (Oct 12) with trespassing into the event area of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Daver Arish Adil, an Indian national, was handed two charges of criminal trespass for entering a ticketed area without a valid ticket and for going into a restricted staff-only area.

The alleged offences took place on the afternoon of Oct 9.

According to a police news release, Adil entered the event area despite having an invalid ticket.

He later allegedly entered a restricted area meant for F1 Singapore Grand Prix staff and performing artistes.

Police located and detained him within the event area before arresting him.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested and investigations against him are ongoing.

For each count of criminal trespass, Adil could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of unauthorised entry into restricted areas of major events, as such acts may compromise the safety and security of the event.

Last year, an exchange student who trespassed into F1 Singapore VIP areas was jailed for four weeks.