Three arrested after man dies following fight; police classify case as murder

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after a 56-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday (Nov 8) following a fight.

The police have classified it as a murder case.

Police officers received a call for assistance at Block 51 Chin Swee Road at about 3.10am on Saturday.

They found the 56-year-old man lying injured outside his unit and he was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died.

The three men who were arrested are aged between 36 and 59.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the parties were involved in a dispute earlier, after which a fight ensued," said the Singapore Police Force, adding that investigations are ongoing.