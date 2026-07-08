Man dies of heart disease in Woodlands flat after release from jail for killing temple worker: Coroner

SINGAPORE: A man who killed a temple assistant 10 years ago was released from jail on remission, but died of heart disease alone in his rental flat.

Loh Suan Lit, 56, died just a few days before his 57th birthday in a rental flat in Woodlands on Jan 6 this year.

A coroner's court on Wednesday (Jul 8) found the death to be from natural causes, with no foul play involved.

Loh had been sentenced to 14 years' jail and six strokes of the cane in 2018 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and housebreaking by night.

In 2016, he had bludgeoned a 53-year-old man at a Chinese temple on Teck Whye Lane in Choa Chu Kang, because the latter was trying to stop him in the act of stealing gold chains and donations.

The victim suffered 93 external injuries – which appeared to be inflicted with a hammer – including a fractured skull and a burst eyeball, reports stated at the time.

Loh had numerous past convictions dating back to the 1980s.

RELEASE FROM JAIL

The court heard that Loh was released from prison on Jun 30, 2025 and placed on a mandatory aftercare scheme with a supervision order valid until June 2027.

He first stayed at Selarang Halfway House until the end of December 2025, when he was allowed to stay at a rental flat in Woodlands as part of his remission.

Loh wore an electronic tag on his wrist and was unemployed.

He had an extensive medical history including ischaemic heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, gall bladder polyps and lower urinary tract symptoms.

He was also diagnosed with adjustment disorder in March 2025 and had a history of mental health problems, including major depressive disorder with auditory hallucinations, which was diagnosed in July 2025.

Medical records showed that he had been seen at various hospitals and discharged against medical advice.

On Jan 3 this year, Loh's correctional rehabilitation officer, someone known as Mr Chew, had a video call with him.

He appeared to be well and acknowledged that Mr Chew would visit him two days later.

When Mr Chew showed up that day, no one answered the door. Loh had not responded to his earlier calls.

Mr Chew left and tried to call Loh again the next day, to no avail, so he called the police for help on the night of Jan 6, 2026.

Police officers and paramedics went down to the flat, but no one answered the door.

The police tried to call Loh and heard a phone ringing inside the flat. When there was no response for a prolonged period, the paramedics left, since there was no obvious medical or fire-related reason for breaking into the flat.

The police then activated a locksmith, who opened the door.

Officers who went in found Loh lying face-down in the living room with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead that same night.

The cause of death was ischaemic heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease, which occurs when blood flow to the heart is restricted due to narrowed or blocked arteries.

A neighbour said that they did not communicate with him, but showed closed-circuit television footage from outside their flat that showed Loh walking to his flat alone on the night of Jan 2, 2026.

Loh's two brothers identified his body and expressed no concerns over his death. They were aware of his medical conditions and said that they had not been in contact with him after his imprisonment.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said it was possible that Loh had been experiencing symptoms associated with his underlying heart disease in the time before his death.

However, unfortunately, he had not given medical professionals enough opportunity to monitor him in a hospital setting, he added.

The coroner concurred that there was no evidence of foul play and found that Loh had been given the appropriate medical care during the time he was in prison.