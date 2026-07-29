Man who drove Porsche with 2 young sons on boot fined S$5,000, banned from driving

SINGAPORE: A man who posted a video of himself driving a Porsche with his two sons sitting on the boot was fined and banned from driving on Wednesday (Jul 29).

Prem Anan Sugunakumar, a 40-year-old Singaporean, said he did so because he thought it would be an "enjoyable experience" for his sons, then aged eight and seven.

He was fined S$5,000 (US$3,870) and banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to a charge of a rash act endangering personal safety.

The court heard that Prem knew his act would endanger his children.

On the morning of Oct 20, 2025, he decided to spend time with his sons.

He drove his car to Dairy Farm Lane, a two-lane road in Bukit Panjang, and led the boys to the vehicle from their home nearby.

He lifted the boys and placed them on the boot of the vehicle, facing the road behind.

He then drove at a moderate speed down the lane towards Dairy Farm Heights with the boys on top of the boot.

His wife filmed the incident and he posted it later on TikTok.

At the time, another driver going in the opposite direction saw what happened and made a police report that same day.

MULTIPLE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

The prosecution read out a list of more than 15 traffic violations that Prem had committed between 2004 and 2020, including speeding, inconsiderate driving and unauthorised parking.

It sought the maximum fine of S$5,000 for Prem, along with six months' disqualification from driving.

The prosecutor said it was purely fortuitous that the children did not sustain any injuries, adding that they were vulnerable due to their age.

As their father, he should be expected to prioritise or at least look out for their safety. Instead, he deliberately put them in a position of danger.

Defence lawyer James Gomez Jovian Messiah asked for a fine of S$3,500 to S$4,000 and a four- to six-months disqualification from driving instead.

He said that he did not seek to minimise the seriousness of the offence, and that his client bore a clear responsibility to protect his sons as their father and the driver.

He added that his client had pleaded guilty early, shown remorse and has a "positive character".

The maximum fine is not warranted, Mr Gomez argued. He said Prem shares a very close bond with his sons, making time for them despite the demands of operating his businesses.

He attends their school events, takes them to and from school and supports their co-curricular activities, Mr Gomez said.

He added that Prem's involvement with his sons is not confined to just financial support, but that he is a "constant source" of emotional support, guidance and stability.

Mr Gomez also listed Prem's charitable contributions such as helping in a food distribution drive and taking part in initiatives for children and seniors.

In sentencing, Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh said he had looked at Prem's driving record and was quite concerned that he did not seem to have regard for traffic laws.

In response, Prem said that he had reflected on this and added that he had a clean record for the past six years.

Judge Soh told him that this offence was extremely serious, but said he was prepared to accept the submissions from both sides that jail was not warranted.

He reminded the father not to do anything so rash again in future.

For a rash act endangering the safety of others, Prem could have been jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or both.

As the offence was against children below the age of 14, the maximum penalties were doubled.