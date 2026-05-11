Man who filmed videos of other men in a shipyard toilet gets jail

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was sentenced to jail on Monday (May 11) for secretly recording videos of four men in a toilet at a Sembcorp Marine shipyard.

The videos were filmed on separate occasions in the span of a month.

Jathavaram Ragavan, a Malaysian, pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally recording the men performing a private act without consent, with another two charges taken into consideration.

He was handed a six-week jail term and began his sentence on Monday.

A gag order was imposed to protect one of the victims, while the other three men's identities were unknown.

THE CASE

On the morning of Jan 26, 2026, Jathavaram entered the men's toilet in a block at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard, where he saw the victim entering one of the cubicles.

Jathavaram then went into an adjacent toilet stall where he placed his mobile phone with its camera lens pointed down into the cubicle the victim was in.

The victim noticed the phone poking over the cubicle walls and exclaimed, causing the offender to run out. He later found Jathavaram at the block's canteen and demanded to see his phone.

Jathavaram handed the phone over, which also contained three other videos of men using the toilet in the block. These were filmed on separate occasions in January 2026, according to court documents.

After he was caught, Jathavaram knew the police would investigate him and proceeded to delete all four videos from his phone.

As a result, it was unclear to what degree the four victims’ privacy was violated and whether their private parts were actually captured on video, the court documents read.

Jathavaram was arrested on Jan 26, 2026 and released on bail the following day.

For his offence, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments.