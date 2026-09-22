Man fined for leaving urine and faeces outside neighbour's Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE: Believing that a lorry driver in the same neighbourhood had punctured his tyres, a private-hire driver twice left urine and faeces outside his neighbour's flat.

Martin Chua Kim Soon, a 67-year-old Singaporean, was fined S$5,000 (US$3,920) by a court on Tuesday (Sep 22).

He paid the fine in full after pleading guilty to two counts of insulting behaviour under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The court heard that Chua was a private-hire driver with Tada at the time of the offences and lived in Bukit Batok Central.

He suspected that the victim, a 73-year-old lorry driver, had punctured his tyres. The victim lived in the block across from Chua.

At around 2am on Apr 28, Chua went to the victim's flat and threw a mixture of urine and faeces outside.

He returned to the flat again at around 3.15am on May 4 and repeated his actions.

The victim was alarmed when he discovered the substances and called 999 both times, saying someone had poured "smelly stuff" outside his flat.

Chua, who was arrested on May 4, has no prior convictions.

He did not say anything in his oral mitigation.

For insulting behaviour under the Protection from Harassment Act, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.