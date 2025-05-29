Man gets jail after Interpol tip-off about online child sexual abuse material

SINGAPORE: A man has been sentenced to 15 months' jail for possessing hundreds of child sexual abuse images and videos, following a police operation based on an Interpol tip-off.

Koh Liang Chek James, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday (May 29) to a single charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

On Oct 4, 2021, the Singapore Police Force launched an operation to arrest suspects who had dealt with child sexual abuse material on the Mega cloud storage service.

This was based on information from Interpol's unit for crimes against children.

Koh, then a digital marketer, was arrested the next day. He was the holder of an email address that operated an account on Mega.

About five to six years earlier, Koh learnt about Mega through the Sammyboy forum, where users commonly share pornographic and child sexual abuse material, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng.