‘The audio gets to you’: What it takes for Singapore police to investigate child porn cases

SINGAPORE: For a few hours every day, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jane Chen has to look at horrendous, obscene imagery: Video footage and pictures of children, some as young as a few months old, being sexually abused.

“The audio gets to you and it stays,” the senior investigation officer told reporters on Thursday (Jun 22).

“It can get very overwhelming because you just keep seeing this happen again, and again, and again, and again to different children - or maybe even to the same child.”

In one case involving a Singaporean offender, she had to go through tens of thousands of electronic files containing child sexual abuse material. Among Wong Ket Kok’s victims was a two-year-old girl.

“We are talking about 46,000 files at least, right?” ASP Chen said, her expression somber.

“So you (multiply the same feeling by) 46,000.”

ASP Chen, 37, as well as a police psychologist and a Home Team Community Assistance and Referral Scheme (HT CARES) officer, were speaking to members of the media at a tour of the Cyber Guardian Lab located at Police Cantonment Complex.

The lab is a dedicated and private space for investigation officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to process child sexual abuse material. It was progressively developed from 2020 onwards and is set to be officially launched on Monday.