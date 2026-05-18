Man raped his sister during seven years of sexual abuse, gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A boy began sexually abusing his younger sister from when she was five and he was 12, continuing the assault for seven years and raping her repeatedly.

At times when she resisted, the boy punched her, slapped her and pinched her.

The offender, now 26, was sentenced on Monday (May 18) to 18 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of statutory rape, with another eight charges taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The offender cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identity of his sister, who is now 19.

The siblings were close and lived with their parents and two older siblings in a one-room flat.

Sometime in 2012, the offender began molesting his sister when she was between five and six.

This escalated into penetrative acts when the girl was six or seven. On one occasion, the girl hesitated and her brother slapped her.

He later warned her not to tell anyone what happened. He would target her when nobody else was in the flat, or when the rest of the family was asleep.

Sometime in 2018, the victim and the offender were playing with their phones in the living room while the rest of the family slept.

The offender, who was 17 or 18, asked his sister to go to the toilet with him.

Inside, he instructed her to perform a sex act on him until they both heard noises from the living room.

They hurriedly dressed up and headed out, with the victim going to the bedroom to sleep.

Court documents detailed an occasion in 2019, when the victim was 12, when the offender raped her. This was the last such occasion, as the 19-year-old boy told his sister that he was "too old to continue doing such things to her".

He had started raping her when she was seven to eight.

In March 2022, the victim told her school counsellor that she had been sexually abused by her brother, and the counsellor reported this to the police immediately.

The brother was arrested two days later.

The girl was seen at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and at the Child Guidance Clinic at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

She was noted to have suicidal thoughts, negative thoughts about herself and recurrent thoughts about the alleged abuse. She also engaged in self-harm.

The prosecution said the victim did not consent to all the sexual acts done to her by her brother. On several occasions when she resisted him, he shouted at her, pinched and punched her, slapped her cheek and pushed her.

The victim did not tell anyone earlier because of their relationship, as well as her fear and embarrassment.

SENTENCING

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jane Lim and Adelle Tai sought 19 to 21 years' jail, along with 24 strokes of the cane, saying the offender had "absolutely devastated" the victim's childhood.

Ms Lim said the offender had subjected the victim to "unimaginable suffering in the safety of her home" instead of being her protector and guardian.

"Not only did he perform various depraved acts on her to satiate his sexual desires, he resorted to using violence to get his way with her," she said.

The victim has also suffered "severe psychological trauma" which manifested in hypersensitivity such as when others touch her neck or thigh, said the prosecutors.

The abuse has also compromised the victim's ability to trust others and this could lead to significant difficulties with interpersonal relationships later in life, they said.

The defence said the offender was very young during the offences and knows what he has done to his family.

For rape and sexual assault by penetration, the offender could have been jailed for between eight and 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.