Man jailed for flashing 15-year-old boy in hawker centre toilet

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Thursday (Jan 8) for exposing himself to a 15-year-old boy in a public toilet.

Logeswaran Raja Kumaran, a Malaysian, pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally exposing himself for the purpose of sexual gratification.

The court heard that the victim, a 15-year-old student, took public transport to return home from school at about 9pm on Nov 14 last year.

Dressed in a Boys' Brigade uniform, the boy alighted at Senja Hawker Centre as he needed to use the toilet.

As he walked towards the washrooms, he noticed Logeswaran standing between the men's and women's toilets.

The boy entered the men's toilet and was followed by Logeswaran, who wanted to expose himself to the minor.

At some point while the pair were alone in the washroom, Logeswaran flashed the boy and engaged in a sex act.

The boy felt uncomfortable and moved to a cubicle to finish urinating.

After this, the boy took two photos of Logeswaran.

Logeswaran tried to ask why he did this, but the boy did not answer him.

After leaving the washroom, the boy made a police report, providing one of the photographs he had taken to the police, before deleting both photos.

The police arrested Logeswaran that same night and he was later remanded.

The prosecution sought four weeks' jail for Logeswaran, saying he had performed a sex act in the presence of the young victim.

"In relation to culpability, the accused would have known that the victim was a youth given that he was wearing his Boys' Brigade uniform, and nevertheless targeted him as the victim of his sexual exposure," said the prosecutor.

For intentionally exposing himself for sexual gratification, the offender could have been jailed for up to one year, fined, or both.