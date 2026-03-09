Man gets jail for getting a second wife

SINGAPORE: Even though his wife was still alive, a man married a second woman, travelling to Las Vegas in the United States to register their illegal union.

When the relationship soured, the second wife lodged a police report against the man for bigamy.

Ong Hiap Leong, a 58-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced to jail for two months and two weeks on Monday (Mar 9).

He pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a conspiracy with Loh Wai Han to get married when his first marriage was still in force.

Loh, a Singaporean woman now aged 45, also has a charge pending against her for the same offence.

The court heard that Ong married his first wife, a woman surnamed Lim, in 1992. They remain lawfully married to this day and have two children together.

In 2003, Ong became acquainted with Loh. Between 2003 and 2017, they entered into a romantic relationship and agreed to get married.

Loh knew about Ong's marriage to Madam Lim.

In March 2017, the illicit couple travelled to Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada to get married.

They registered a civil marriage in Nevada some 25 years after Ong's first marriage, which remained in force.

At the time, both Ong and Loh knew that Mdm Lim was still alive and that Ong's first marriage had not been dissolved.

After getting married, Ong and Loh returned to Singapore. Ong continued to stay with his first wife but would meet Loh.

However, Ong's relationship with Loh became estranged. In June 2025, about eight-and-a-half years after they had registered their marriage, Loh lodged a police report against Ong for bigamy.

Investigations commenced that same day. On Aug 31, 2025, almost three months after investigations against him had begun, Ong told his first wife about his second marriage. This was the first time she was hearing about it.

In early October 2025, Ong's second marriage was declared to be null and void by the District Court of Clark County, Nevada. Ong was arrested later that month.

The prosecution sought three to four months' jail for Ong, while defence lawyer Mr Ganesan Nachiappan from DL Law asked for one months' jail and a fine of S$5,000 (US$3,900).

Mr Ganesan said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that the second marriage was officially annulled prior to his arrest.

He said that although the annulment occurred about eight-and-a-half years after the marriage, his client was with his second wife for only two years.

FAMILY FULLY SUPPORTS HIM: DEFENCE

He added that there was "no deception" and Loh was fully aware that Ong was married.

Ong's first wife and two children filed statutory declarations saying they had forgiven him.

Mr Ganesan said Ong had the "full support" of his family and his first wife was in court and wanted to plead for leniency for him.

The judge did not allow this, saying she did not think it would be relevant.

In response to the defence's arguments, the prosecutor said it was not entirely accurate to say there was no deception, as the first wife was deceived.

In sentencing, the judge said public interest must be taken into account and that such offences are matters of serious concern, with serious consequences.

She noted that such offences may not be easily detected and in this case came to light only because Loh lodged a police report.

The alleged lapse of the relationship did not change the fact that the bigamous relationship continued to be in existence, and Ong did nothing in respect of this, said the judge.

She allowed Ong to defer his jail term and begin serving his sentence next week.

The penalties for bigamy are a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.