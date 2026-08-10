Man with knife in Clementi disarmed by member of public, taken to hospital with self-inflicted wounds

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man with a knife was disarmed by a member of the public in Clementi on Monday (Aug 10) before being taken to hospital with injuries believed to be self-inflicted.

Police said they received a call for assistance at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.20pm.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old lying conscious with injuries which were believed to be self-inflicted.

In response to CNA queries, the police said the man was subsequently conveyed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

"A 56-year-old male member of the public, who had grabbed the man’s knife away and disarmed him prior to police’s arrival, did not sustain injuries but was also conveyed conscious to the hospital as a precautionary measure," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) separately said it took a person to National University Hospital and another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.