Man with knife in Clementi disarmed by member of public, taken to hospital with self-inflicted wounds
A member of the public grabbed the man’s knife away and disarmed him prior to police’s arrival.
SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man with a knife was disarmed by a member of the public in Clementi on Monday (Aug 10) before being taken to hospital with injuries believed to be self-inflicted.
Police said they received a call for assistance at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.20pm.
When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old lying conscious with injuries which were believed to be self-inflicted.
In response to CNA queries, the police said the man was subsequently conveyed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
"A 56-year-old male member of the public, who had grabbed the man’s knife away and disarmed him prior to police’s arrival, did not sustain injuries but was also conveyed conscious to the hospital as a precautionary measure," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) separately said it took a person to National University Hospital and another person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
Witnesses told CNA that the 34-year-old man stabbed himself repeatedly before a member of the public jumped in and grabbed the knife away.
"I couldn't see specifically where he was bleeding from, but I could see that the front and back of the man's torso were covered in blood," a bystander told CNA.
Witnesses also said the man left a trail of blood while walking down the street before the member of the public disarmed him.
A photo taken by a passerby shows both men lying on the ground, one holding on to the other, while a police officer responds to the scene.
A separate image showed a knife, with blood smeared along its blade and handle, lying on the ground.
When 8world arrived at the scene at about 1pm, workers were seen cleaning the area. Eyewitnesses also shared that a person tried to tend to the injured man's wound after he was disarmed and subdued.
Additional reporting by Natalie Ong and Noah Kong.
Where to get help:
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Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
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