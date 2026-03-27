Man missing after collision between pleasure craft and supply vessel off Southern Islands

SINGAPORE: Search and rescue operations are ongoing for a person who went missing following a collision between a pleasure craft and a supply vessel, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday (Mar 27) in response to queries from CNA.

The missing person was on board the pleasure craft when it collided with the supply vessel off the Southern Islands at around 4.15am on Friday.

Two others were on board the pleasure craft. They have since been rescued and are "safe", said MPA.

"All persons on board the supply vessel are accounted for, and no injuries have been reported," the authority added.

MPA patrol craft have been deployed, along with assets from the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Marine Division.

"MPA is in contact with the next-of-kin of the missing person and providing the necessary support," the authority said.

"Navigational broadcasts have been issued for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout."

Earlier, an Instagram user published a post on the platform saying that her brother had gone missing following a collision at sea.

She added that the man had been driving one of the vessels involved in the collision.