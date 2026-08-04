Man gets jail for setting fire to cardboard cat houses placed at void decks

SINGAPORE: A retiree noticed that small cardboard houses meant for cats placed at the void deck and pavilion near his Housing Board (HDB) block in Bukit Batok drew birds. He also felt they attracted pests.

When his feedback about the issue to his Member of Parliament (MP) went apparently unheeded, the elderly man set fire to the cardboard structures and left the fires unattended.

Koh Teng Boo, a 68-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced to three months' jail on Tuesday (Aug 4). He pleaded guilty to one count of mischief by fire.

The court heard that Koh lived at a block in Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

In September 2025, he noticed that cardboard structures meant to house cats had been put up around the pavilion beside Block 261, Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, and the void deck of Block 263, Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

The houses were stocked with food and water and meant to provide food and shelter for stray cats.

Koh observed that this led to birds going to the cat houses and he also felt that the structures were prone to attracting pests. He provided feedback on this issue to his MP.

A check on the Parliament website shows that his MPs were from Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

BURNING OF THE HOUSES

In October 2025, Koh picked up three cat houses around his block, threw them into an incense burner bin and set them on fire.

He did so because he felt no visible action had been taken about the houses despite his plea to his MP.

Two days after burning the houses, Koh noticed that more cat houses had been set up.

He paid another visit to his MP on Nov 17, 2025 and raised the same concerns. He stressed that he did not have any grievance with cats, but his concern was over hygiene.

He also claimed that residents were throwing litter into the cat houses.

Two days later, Koh was on his way home in the wee hours after drinking alcohol.

When he passed by the void deck of Block 263, Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, he saw a cat house.

He took out a lighter and set fire to the structure, despite knowing that it would damage the area. He walked away and left the fire unattended.

Investigations were unable to determine when or how the fire was eventually put out.

At about 5.30am on Nov 20, 2025, Koh went to the pavilion beside Block 261, Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, intending to set fire to more cat houses.

He was angered that no visible action had been taken about the cat houses despite his complaints, the prosecutor said.

Koh again set fire to a cat house and left it burning unattended. Passers-by who saw the structure put out the fire soon after.

The Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council spent about S$913 (US$712) repairing the damage to the flooring and walls around the two burnt cat houses.

An informant made a police report on Nov 20, 2025. Koh's acts were captured on closed-circuit television footage and the police identified him and arrested him.

Koh made full restitution to the town council in March.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephen Yeo sought four to four-and-a-half months' jail. He said the harm caused was "relatively modest" and Koh had made full restitution.

However, there was some potential harm as Koh had set fire in the early hours both times and left the fires unattended, said Mr Yeo.

Koh was unrepresented. He told the court through a Mandarin interpreter that he had tried to apply for legal aid but was told he did not qualify because of his household income.

He is also unable to afford a lawyer on his own and is unemployed, he said.

In mitigation, Koh said he had set fire to the cat houses because the incense burner bins he had previously used had been removed.

He also added that the feedback he had given to his MP had not been acted upon.

"I know that my actions of setting the fires are wrong, dangerous and I'm remorseful for my action," he said.

He submitted recent photos of the cat houses and said they now look more hygienic and well-maintained.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh told Koh that it was important for him to remember never to take matters into his own hands.

He said that while the prosecution's submitted sentence was fair and reasonable, he took Koh's age and medical condition in consideration, as well as the fact he had made restitution.

For mischief by fire, Koh could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. As the charge contained multiple instances, he could have been given up to double the penalties.