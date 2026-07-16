Man admits making makeshift crossbow to shoot ball bearings at crows

SINGAPORE: Annoyed by the noise that crows in his neighbourhood made, a man bought various items and put together a makeshift device resembling a crossbow.

He shot metal ball bearings at the crows in his housing estate at Jalan Klinik in Tiong Bahru, but his dangerous behaviour came to an end when a neighbour reported him.

Seah Yam Seng, a 59-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Jul 16) to one count of a rash act endangering personal safety.

Another three charges including mischief by shooting ball bearings that damaged a neighbour's windows will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Seah bought materials online in 2024 to make his makeshift crossbow. This is a weapon under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act.

He also bought metal ball bearings online, intending to shoot crows in his estate.

Between April and July last year, whenever Seah was annoyed by the noise made by the birds, he would stand at his window and shoot ball bearings at the trees and linkway near the opposite block.

He did so on at least five occasions.

Seah did not intend to shoot at passers-by, but knew that people regularly walked in the area.

He also knew that there were times when the ball bearings did not hit the intended target and instead struck other objects.

Despite this, he continued shooting the ball bearings whenever he was irked by the crows.

At about 7am on Jul 16 last year, Seah was agitated by the bird noise and used his device to shoot ball bearings towards the trees and the linkway.

A neighbour happened to be looking out of his flat's window when he saw Seah standing at his window and aiming in the general direction of the opposite block.

The man lodged a police report.

Seah has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, which was found to have a contributory link to his offence.

The court called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order and adjourned sentencing to August.

The prosecution did not object to the calling of such a report, but reserved its sentencing position.

For a rash act endangering personal safety, he could be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$2,500 (US$1,900).

Since his charge contains multiple incidents, the maximum penalties could be doubled.