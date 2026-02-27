Man admits repeatedly trespassing into Redhill condo to steal bicycles, selling them on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A man repeatedly trespassed into a condominium in the Redhill area by tailgating residents or slipping in when the gate was unlocked, in order to steal bicycles.

He filched four bicycles worth almost S$5,000 (US$3,960) in total and sold them to a single buyer on online marketplace Carousell for S$900.

Aloysius Loh Sijing, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Feb 26) to one count of criminal trespass and two counts of theft, with another two charges to be taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Loh entered Ascentia Sky Condominium through its side gate on Alexandra Road on the night of Sep 15, 2024.

He was scouting for bicycles that he intended to steal and sell for profit.

Loh also went to the public car park at Alexis Condominium to look for bicycles and later used the condo as a base to store the stolen bicycles. He did not live at either condo.

At about 12.30pm on Sep 16, 2024, Loh entered Ascentia Sky condo through the side gate. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured him leaving 30 minutes later with an unlocked bicycle worth S$1,550.

He rode the bicycle to the public car park of Alexis Condominium, about a six-minute drive away, according to Google Maps. He left the stolen bicycle there and went back to Ascentia Sky condo on his skateboard.

Loh stole another three bicycles that day. One bicycle, worth S$1,000, had a child seat and a lock near its rear.

However, as the lock did not secure the wheel and was already set to the correct password, Loh was able to open it.

He threw it away and stole the bicycle, along with another two unlocked bicycles worth S$1,119 and S$1,299.

After taking the bikes to Alexis condo, Loh took pictures of the four bicycles and listed them on Carousell. He had previously sold bicycles via his Carousell account.

At about 4pm that same day, a buyer expressed interest on Carousell for the four bikes before heading to Redhill to collect them.

CCTV footage from Alexis condo showed Loh and the unidentified buyer moving the four bicycles through the public car park at about 4.45pm to a lorry parked along the main road.

Loh earned S$900 in total from the sale of the four stolen bikes. The bicycles were not recovered, but Loh made full voluntary restitution to the victims.

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS

The prosecution is seeking between three months and three weeks' jail and four months and four weeks' jail for Loh.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mavis Ng said Loh committed trespass with an intent to commit theft, and did so not once but thrice in the span of about two hours.

He had also tested his modus operandi the night before by trespassing into the condo to look for bikes to steal, she said.

Ms Ng noted that Loh had experience selling bicycles and would likely have known which ones would fetch the most money.

However, she took into account his clean record and voluntary restitution.

Loh was represented by Mr Cory Wong, Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Silas Siew from Invictus Law.

The judge rejected their request for community-based sentencing.

The case was adjourned for further mitigation on what the appropriate jail term would be.

Loh will return to court for mitigation and sentencing in March.

For theft, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For criminal trespass, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both. As the charge involves multiple incidents, he can be given up to double the maximum penalties.

The police said in an advisory in September 2025 that bicycles are common targets by thieves, advising members of the public to keep them in their homes or locked premises.

Police advised cyclists to secure their bicycles to permanent structures in high-traffic areas with CCTV coverage, and to use a quality lock for the bicycle and its removable parts, even if leaving them unattended briefly.