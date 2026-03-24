Man on trial for conspiring to hire sex workers for prostitution syndicate

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old Singaporean man went on trial on Tuesday (Mar 24) for more than 30 charges linked to the sex work of at least 10 women in Singapore.

Weiss Tan Yi Xun is accused of offences including living in part on the earnings of a woman's sex work.

This relates to a period of around end-2020 and mid-2021, with charge sheets listing at least 10 women aged between 23 and 56.

He is also accused of abetting by engaging in a conspiracy with another person to get women to be sex workers for the "prostitution syndicate" known as "SgSocialites".

These charges allege that, on dates which include 2020 to 2021, Tan worked with women including a Mavis Toh En Xuan and Yap Yuxin to get the agreement of women to work in Singapore for SgSocialites.

Tan arrived at the court building dressed in all black, with his face completely covered.

SEX WORKER TESTIFIES

The prosecution called only one witness on Tuesday - a sex worker surnamed Tan.

Ms Tan said she had been introduced by a friend she knew as "Bliss" to a woman named "Aurora".

This was to "make money by meeting guys", by providing sexual services, Ms Tan said.

She wore a mask and looked down during her testimony.

After the introduction, Aurora took her to an unidentified condominium and for photo-taking in March 2021, said Ms Tan.

The photos were for the sake of advertisement, she added.

Aurora also shared with her the "process and the split" - referring to her cut of the takings.

"Aurora will tell me the guy's attire and I bring them up to the condo, then I will provide the service," said Ms Tan.

She explained that the customers would pay a deposit to Aurora before paying the rest to her.

She said she got a cut of 60 per cent, with Aurora absorbing the rest. Initially, her prices were S$600 per hour of service, but this figure later increased to S$800.

Asked by the prosecutor how customers would be "attracted" to hire her, Ms Tan said Aurora would post advertisements on the Sammyboy sex forum and on Telegram channels including one that included the name "SgSocialites".

She would include information about "the girls", prices and photos of the sex workers, said Ms Tan.

She testified that she would keep her share of the payments and pass the remainder to Aurora.

She estimated receiving more than S$7,200 in total.

Ms Tan said she knew of another "girl" who helped to manage the Telegram accounts when Aurora was away.

The accused was defended by Mr Terence Hua.

In cross-examination, he asked Ms Tan if the managing of the "escort agency" was limited to only "two girls". Ms Tan agreed.

The trial continues.

The prosecutor said there were a lot of "different girls" set to testify and said the trial schedule is based on their availability.

If convicted of living in part on the earnings of sex work of another person, Tan could be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$100,000, or both per charge.

The maximum penalties are the same for conspiring to procure a woman for the purpose of prostitution in Singapore.