Man charged with urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station; third such case in past week

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man has been charged with committing public nuisance by urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station.

Singaporean Zhou Hongwei appeared in the State Courts on Wednesday (Jan 15) for the single charge to be read to him.

He is accused of urinating in front of the passenger service centre of Potong Pasir MRT station at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Zhou informed the court that he would plead guilty and was given a date to do so on Feb 26.

He remains out on bail of S$5,000. The judge reminded Zhou not to re-offend while on bail, to which Zhou replied: "Okay, can."

A spokesperson from transport operator SBS Transit previously said that a staff member witnessed the incident and contacted the police.

The man left the station with the police and the affected area was immediately cleaned, the spokesperson said.

This is the third such case to have emerged in less than a week.

Chinese national Li Guorui relieved himself on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT on Jan 10 and has been fined S$2,000.

Police are investigating another man who was seen on video urinating in a corner of the platform at Tanah Merah MRT station.

The video was posted online on Monday. This man has not been publicly identified and the date of the incident is not known.

The punishment for committing a public nuisance is a fine of up to S$2,000.

If the offender knew the act would cause injury, danger or annoyance, the sentence may also comprise up to three months in jail.