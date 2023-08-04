Man who paid S$6,000 for fake vaccination records appeals jail term, accuses judge of having 'closed mind'

SINGAPORE: A man who paid S$6,000 for fake vaccination records for his wife and himself appealed to halve his 16-week jail term on Friday (Aug 4).

Australian national David Christopher Newton, 44, has since served his sentence and left Singapore, but appealed through his lawyer Paul Loy from WongPartnership, at the High Court and before Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

Mr Loy said he had been instructed to bring the appeal because his client "couldn't help but feel that did not get a fair hearing below", referring to proceedings in the lower courts.

Newton had been sentenced to 16 weeks' jail by the State Courts in April. He pleaded guilty to one charge of being party to a criminal conspiracy with registered medical practitioner Jipson Quah and Quah's assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, to cheat the Health Promotion Board (HPB) that he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when he was not.

Another charge involving his wife was taken into consideration.

To date, Newton is the only patient of Quah's that has been charged, but the prosecution told the High Court on Friday that it intends to charge others, subject to developments in investigations or evidence produced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue said the plan had been to deal with the main perpetrators of the case, but that delays arose. Newton's case had some urgency as he was the only patient who had applied to leave Singapore.

The cases of Quah and Chua are pending.

WANTED TO RETURN HOME

Newton and his wife received two injections that were recorded in Singapore's National Immunisation Registry as Sinopharm COVID-19 jabs, even though they contained just saline. Newton's wife had been unaware of the ruse.

Quah was linked to anti-vaccination group Healing the Divide, while Chua worked as his logistics supervisor.

Newton joined the Healing the Divide group on Telegram around December 2021, and obtained Chua's contact number from there.

He told Chua he had a job offer in Australia, but that he would face significant difficulty entering the country as he was unvaccinated. He asked if he could get certified as vaccinated, without taking the jab. He also wanted his wife to be certified as being medically ineligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine.

Chua said he would consult Quah, and later arranged for the couple to get fake vaccines at Mayfair Medical Clinic in Yishun for S$6,000.

Newton agreed, and the pair received saline injections over two days - Dec 29, 2021 and Jan 15, 2022. The wife thought she had received the Sinopharm vaccine.

According to investigations, Newton was one of at least 17 such patients who received saline injections from Quah.