Mandai Executive Golf Course gets another reprieve as tenancy extended to end-2027

SINGAPORE: The Mandai Executive Golf Course (MEGC) will be allowed to operate for another year until Dec 31, 2027, following an appeal by its operator.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Tuesday (Nov 10) that the extension would support the golf course's operational arrangements during the transition.

"The tenancy extension of MEGC is final and will not affect the development timeline of the outdoor adventure learning centre," said the authorities.

In 2024, the Ministry of Education announced plans to develop an outdoor adventure learning centre on the golf course site as part of efforts to consolidate outdoor adventure education facilities for students.

This is the second extension granted to the operator of the nine-hole golf course, which opened in 1993 and is located next to Upper Seletar Reservoir. It is Singapore's only fully public golf course.

The golf course was previously granted a two-year extension and was due to shut by the end of 2026.

In 2025, authorities announced that MEGC and five other golf courses would not have their leases renewed when they expire over the next 10 years.

Four of these golf courses - Warren Golf & Country Club, Orchid Country Club, Keppel Club’s Sime course and Singapore Island Country Club’s Bukit course - have leases expiring in 2030. The lease for Tanah Merah Country Club’s Garden course will expire in 2035.

The land currently occupied by Keppel Club’s 61ha Sime course and Singapore Island Country Club’s 56ha Bukit course will become a dedicated 18-hole public golf course after their leases expire on Dec 31, 2030.

MinLaw said in 2025 that in addition to the future dedicated 18-hole public course, the government will continue to ensure public access to golf facilities in the long term.