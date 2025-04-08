Mandatory CCTVs, rules on restraint use to be introduced at social residential homes

SINGAPORE: Legislation aimed at improving the quality of care for residents in social residential homes was passed by Singapore’s parliament on Tuesday (Apr 8).

Social residential homes refer to facilities that provide accommodation to people who require care, support or social intervention, such as those with disabilities or destitute adults.

Under the Social Residential Homes Bill, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will introduce a licensing framework, starting with homes that provide long-term and round-the-clock residential care to highly vulnerable residents.

They are children’s homes, children disability homes, sheltered homes, welfare homes, adult disability homes and adult disability hostels.

In total, 61 homes with about 4,000 residents will come under the Bill. This is an increase from the 35 homes with about 1,100 residents that are currently licensed, Mr Eric Chua, senior parliamentary secretary for social and family development, said in parliament.

The law is targeted to be implemented in 2026.

MSF and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) will introduce a S$33 million transition support package for the social residential homes moving to the new licensing framework.

This will help fund investments in training and capability building of staff, as well as to defray associated costs to meet requirements under the Bill, said MSF.

Crisis shelters and transitional shelters will not be licensed under the Bill for now as clients enter or exit the premises on a daily basis and are not reliant on the provider for round-the-clock care, MSF said.

WHAT THE BILL IS ABOUT

The Bill includes new training requirements to equip staff with skills like fall risk assessment and suicide intervention.

It will also be mandatory for social residential home operators to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) for the safety, well-being and welfare of residents.

Under the new legislation, a new Codes of Practice will be issued to codify standards of care.

The code will outline regulatory requirements relating to governance of social residential homes, management of the premises, resident management and incident management.

MSF said these requirements were being developed in consultation with the homes and will provide clarity on expected standards of care.