MOM Permanent Secretary Ng Chee Khern to retire after more than 40 years in public service

SINGAPORE: Mr Ng Chee Khern, Permanent Secretary at the Manpower Ministry, will retire on Dec 1, 2025, after serving 41 years in the public service, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Thursday (Oct 30).

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing thanked Mr Ng for his service.

"I would like to express my appreciation to Chee Khern for his outstanding leadership and many years of dedicated service," Mr Chan said.

"He has served with distinction and made many significant and impactful contributions to the public service."

Mr Ng, 60, began his career in the public service in 1984 and has held key appointments in the Singapore Armed Forces and various ministries.

He will be succeeded as Permanent Secretary for Manpower by Mr Stanley Loh Ka Leung on Dec 1.

Mr Loh will relinquish his current appointment as Permanent Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment on the same day.

The 54-year-old was appointed to his present role in 2022.

Two other new permanent secretary appointments were announced by PSD on Thursday. They will also take effect on Dec 1.

In the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Mr Chan Heng Kee will take over from Mr Leo Yip as Permanent Secretary for National Security and Intelligence Coordination. Mr Yip was appointed to the role in 2014.

Mr Chan, 56, will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Defence and Permanent Secretary for Special Duties in the PMO.

Mr Yip, 61, will continue to serve as head of the civil service, Permanent Secretary in the PMO and Permanent Secretary for Strategy in the PMO.

Mr Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, meanwhile, will replace Mr Loh as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

The 50-year-old will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Development at the Ministry of National Development (MND) as he takes on his new role, but he will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary for Defence Development at the Ministry of Defence. Mr Ong was appointed to his MND role last year.