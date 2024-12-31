Police reopen 6 areas around Marina Bay after closure due to large crowds at New Year countdown

SINGAPORE: The police reopened six areas around Marina Bay early Wednesday morning (Jan 1) after they were closed due to large crowds at the New Year countdown event.

On Tuesday night, the Singapore Police Force closed access to Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront, Esplanade Waterfront, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront and the Helix Bridge.

In an update at about 1.30am on Wednesday, the police said the crowd situation had eased and all areas were reopened to public.