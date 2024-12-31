Police reopen 6 areas around Marina Bay after closure due to large crowds at New Year countdown
SINGAPORE: The police reopened six areas around Marina Bay early Wednesday morning (Jan 1) after they were closed due to large crowds at the New Year countdown event.
On Tuesday night, the Singapore Police Force closed access to Jubilee Bridge, Merlion Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront, Esplanade Waterfront, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront and the Helix Bridge.
In an update at about 1.30am on Wednesday, the police said the crowd situation had eased and all areas were reopened to public.
Singapore ushered in the new year with ONE Countdown 2025 - the first in a series of events celebrating the country's 60 years of independence. Celebrations were held across multiple locations, including Marina Bay, the Singapore Sports Hub and in the heartlands.
Police said last week that they were expecting large crowds to join the festivities around the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas.
Revellers were urged to check Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang for real-time information on crowd levels, area closures and available transport nodes.
The number of people entering The Promontory, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade and other areas of Marina Bay were regulated.
Crowd control measures were also implemented at Stadium Roar and Water Sports Centre at the Kallang Basin.
As several roads were closed to vehicle traffic, members of the public were advised to take public transport to the Marina Bay area.
Ahead of the event, police said that bag checks may be conducted.
They also urged revellers to stay close to their friends and to be vigilant against pickpockets and molesters.
People should ensure their bag is closed at all times and slung in front of them. Wallets should not be put in their back pockets.