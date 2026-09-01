Marina Square mall to close in March 2027 for redevelopment

SINGAPORE: Marina Square Shopping Mall will close on Mar 31 next year as part of a redevelopment of the area that will add luxury homes, a new hotel, serviced apartments and offices.

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2031, Singapore Land Group (SingLand) said on Tuesday (Sep 1). The three existing hotels at the complex will remain open throughout construction.

Three new towers will be integrated with the three existing hotels - Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental Singapore - while the four-storey Marina Square mall will undergo an overhaul.

The 9.2ha complex will eventually bring together residences, hotels, offices, retail, sports and wellness facilities, as well as arts and cultural spaces.

LUXURY HOMES, NEW HOTEL

A 49-storey residential tower rising more than 190m will contain 204 luxury homes, comprising three- to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Another 19-storey mixed-use block will house a 304-room hotel as well as about 13,000 sq m of premium Grade A office space.

The hotel will occupy the fourth to 10th floors, while offices will be located from the 12th to 19th floors.

A 24-storey serviced apartment block will have 260 units with views towards Marina Bay and Bay East Garden.

SingLand chief executive Jonathan Eu said the redevelopment was an opportunity to reimagine Marina Square as a "more connected and compelling destination".

"By adding residences, serviced apartments and workplaces alongside the existing hotels - and repositioning the mall around experience-led retail, sports, wellness and community - we are creating a new ecosystem where people can live, work, stay and connect," he said.

MARINA SQUARE MALL

The four-storey Marina Square mall will undergo an asset enhancement initiative covering more than 76,000 sq m of gross floor area.

Its new retail mix will include more food and beverage, sports, wellness and lifestyle concepts, as well as landscaped and pet-friendly areas.

SingLand said the mall would serve as the link between the precinct's hotels, offices, residences, serviced apartments and public spaces.

Pedestrian connections will also be improved, including a sheltered walkway and an elevated botanical loop connecting the development with One Raffles Link, Millenia Walk, Suntec City and the upcoming NS Square.

NEW PARK

The redevelopment will also include a 6,500 sq m public park above Stamford Canal, featuring greenery, play areas and event spaces.

More than 4,000 sq m of privately owned public space will connect directly to NS Square.

Other public spaces will include a 700 sq m event venue called The Cube along Raffles Boulevard and a 300 sq m central atrium, The Oculus, within the mall.

Marina Centre was completed in 1986 and was the first district developed within the wider Marina Bay area, combining offices, hotels and retail.

Ahead of Marina Square mall's closure next March, SingLand said it would continue holding events and activities to support shopper traffic and retail sales.

The developer said it was working with stakeholders to minimise disruption and maintain access to the three hotels during construction.