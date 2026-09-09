Marina Square redevelopment could push hotels to stand out, boost footfall at nearby malls: Experts

SINGAPORE: Existing hotels around Marina Square may have to work harder to stand out as the complex undergoes a major transformation that will eventually add another hotel to the precinct, experts said.

Neighbouring malls could also gain shoppers and tenants during Marina Square's closure, potentially pushing up rents, although some spending could move elsewhere, they added.

The mall will close on Mar 31, 2027, with the redevelopment expected to be completed by 2031.

Three new towers will be added to the complex, bringing luxury homes, serviced apartments, offices and a new 304-room hotel.

The three existing hotels there – Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental Singapore – will remain open throughout the works.