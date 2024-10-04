Parts of Marine Parade, including Still Road South, flooded due to damaged water pipe

SINGAPORE: A damaged water pipe led to flooding in parts of Marine Parade, including Marine Drive and Still Road South, on Friday (Oct 4) morning.

At around 11.40am, the water pipe was damaged during lift retrofitting works at the pedestrian overhead bridge near Block 67 Marine Drive, Marine Parade Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Tan See Leng said in a Facebook post.

This caused water to flow onto Still Road South and the surrounding HDB blocks, he added.

"The damaged water pipe has been isolated and repairs are ongoing. There is no disruption of water supply to nearby residential units," said Dr Tan, who is also manpower minister.

"Staff at Marine Parade (Community Centre) are restoring counter services, as the path to the temporary office was previously impassable."

When CNA arrived at the scene at 3.30pm, workers were seen clearing the floodwater near Block 67 Marine Drive.