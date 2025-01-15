Mars to be visible from Singapore on Jan 16 in brightest appearance since December 2022
The planet is set to appear as a "reddish star".
SINGAPORE: The Red Planet is set to rise over Singapore on Thursday (Jan 16), brighter and more visible than any other time of the year - as long as the skies are clear.
The astronomical event, known as Mars in opposition, occurs when Earth passes directly between the planet and the sun.
During this time, Mars will be at its closest approach to Earth for the year and will be fully illuminated by the sun, said The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore.
It was last in opposition on Dec 8, 2022 and will next be in opposition on Feb 19, 2027, followed by Mar 25, 2029.
WHEN CAN MARS BE SEEN?
Mars will begin rising at about 7.30pm on Jan 16, said the observatory, adding that it should be at an "easily appreciable height" at around 8.30pm onwards or when the sky is dark.
It will then reach its highest point in the sky at about 1am on Jan 17.
WHERE BEST TO VIEW THE RED PLANET?
The observatory said Mars in opposition should be easily visible anywhere in Singapore as long as the skies are clear.
However, for an unobstructed and "potentially elevated" view of Mars, skywatchers are advised to visit open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges.
Mars will be able to be seen with the naked eye, with the planet set to appear as a "reddish star".
"During opposition, Mars is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter," said the observatory.
However, a telescope would help further enhance some of the details on the planet's surface, it added.
The appearance of Mars may vary depending on atmospheric conditions, clear skies and a person's specific location.
Although the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) will not be holding a viewing session specifically for this opposition, it said Mars should still be visible during the public Stargazing and Digital Planetarium live show on Friday if the skies are clear.
Tickets for the live show can be purchased online.
HOW OFTEN IS MARS IN OPPOSITION?
It happens about every two years because Mars takes that long to complete one orbit around the sun.
"Since Earth orbits the sun in one year, the two planets align every two years, bringing Mars closest to Earth," said the observatory.
Skywatchers who miss out on Mars this time around can look forward to other upcoming celestial sights such as the Eta Aquarids meteor shower which usually peaks in May and the total lunar eclipse in September.
Planning to catch Mars in opposition? Send us your photos via CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.