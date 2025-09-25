MAS issues advisory letters to five content creators who provided financial advice

SINGAPORE: Advisory letters will be issued to five content creators who may have provided financial advice without a licence, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday (Sep 25), as it announced new guidelines aimed at promoting responsible online financial advertising.

The new guidelines, which will come into effect on Mar 25, 2026, will establish safeguards that financial institutions are expected to adopt to manage risks associated with digital advertising, MAS said in a media release.

They will apply to all financial institutions and their appointed third parties, including online content creators.

MAS and the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS) have also developed a guide to aid content creators in the creation of responsible financial content.

The five content creators, whose identities were not disclosed by MAS, have been advised to adjust their content and practices to be in line with regulatory requirements, the central bank said.

Individuals who continue to provide financial advice without a licence will face enforcement action, MAS added.

"In today's digital age, where there is increasing reliance on digital platforms that transmit information rapidly, financial institutions and content creators must ensure that the sharing of financial information and advertising of products and services are performed responsibly,” said MAS capital markets assistant managing director Lim Tuang Lee.

"They must adopt the appropriate safeguards to adhere to regulatory requirements and uphold consumer interests."

When asked if MAS would name the five content creators, it said: "We are unable to share further details of our review as it is confidential."

CNA understands that such advisory letters from MAS may be taken into account in any future investigations or enforcement actions against the same person.

SAFEGUARDS ESTABLISHED

Established following a public consultation, the new guidelines will, among other things, address the challenges and limitations of digital media, ensure that advertising has clear disclosures and set appropriate policies and procedures for the monitoring of digital advertising activities.

MAS said that financial institutions and their digital marketers are increasingly using digital media, particularly social media platforms, for advertising activities.

While this can help these institutions reach a wider audience, a number of issues can arise if the use of digital media is not properly managed, it added.

These include the dissemination of misleading and unbalanced advertisements, the inappropriate use of social media and the use of digital media for advertising without prior authorisation.