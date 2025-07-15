MAS reports net profit of S$19.7 billion due to healthy returns on investments

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reported a net profit of S$19.7 billion (US$15.4 billion) in the financial year that ended on Mar 31 due to strong investment gains, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday (Jul 15).

The figure is a sharp increase from the S$3.8 billion net profit posted in the previous financial year.

A combination of a resilient global market as well as declining inflation led to investment gains of S$31.4 billion, which was offset by a negative currency translation effect of S$3.4 billion and net expenses of S$8.3 billion.

The expenses were mainly incurred from MAS’ money market operations to manage banking system liquidity.

"Global markets performed well during the financial year," said MAS managing director Chia Der Jiun. "All asset classes, across bonds and equities, developed and emerging markets posted healthy returns."

The negative currency translation effects of S$3.4 billion were largely because of the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the US dollar.

This does not have any bearing on investment performance and is booked as a loss because MAS reports its financial statements in Singdollar.

This year's net profit was driven by a few factors, including the good performance of markets due to resilient global growth and declining inflation, said Ms Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director for corporate development.

"If you look at asset classes, in particular, equities, they've continued to perform better than generally markets would expect."

There was no contribution to the government's consolidated fund for the financial year.

However, Mr Chia said financial markets seem to be pricing in a relatively benign outcome in spite of uncertainties in US trade policy and the larger economy.

He noted that equity markets have recovered from the turbulence in April and rallied to new highs, while credit spreads are tight and Asian currencies have strengthened.

Financial markets were thrown into turmoil in April when US President Donald Trump announced a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all goods entering his country, including those from Singapore, along with steep so-called reciprocal tariffs for many other countries.

As a 90-day pause in the reciprocal tariffs was coming to an end, the US last week started sending out letters informing countries that additional levies would kick in on Aug 1.