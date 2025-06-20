Is the reign of the US dollar ending? The situation is more nuanced than that

Despite higher prices across the United States, Mr Kenny Lim, 33, felt willing to spend a bit more during a recent trip to Los Angeles, thanks to the weaker currency.

The programme executive said that, compared to his time living in the States three years ago, the cost of dining out and shopping was more affordable this time around even though the sticker prices were higher, because of the relative strength of the Singapore dollar.

“The menu prices at The Cheesecake Factory have increased, but due to the weakened US dollar, it's a bit more affordable and easier for me to decide what to eat,” said Mr Lim.

“I do monitor the currency rates, especially when there's big news happening in the US market, and I would see if there's any opportunity to exchange US dollars,” he said, noting that cards like YouTrip provide more favourable rates.

Similarly, when 35-year-old Singaporean cybersecurity analyst Francisco visited the United States earlier this year, he was surprised to find that notoriously expensive New York City didn't feel quite as punishing on the wallet as it used to.

Francisco found the shopping and dining there to be "slightly more affordable" compared to previous trips, so he could spend more.

Francisco declined to be identified by his full name as he works for a company with a strict media policy.

"It was easier to loosen purse strings knowing that the exchange rate was more favourable," he said.

For instance, when Francisco rented a car for his trip, he found that a full tank of petrol cost US$50 (about S$64) compared to S$200 in Singapore.

While both Mr Lim and Francisco are benefiting from the weakening US dollar, the same cannot be said for Singaporean robotics company, Augmentus, which has been negatively impacted by the situation.

For businesses, especially importers, the weakening US dollar is often viewed as good news.

When the US dollar begins to decline, it typically means that importing products or services priced in USD are cheaper for Singaporean companies, which can lower costs and improve margins for importers.

However, while this may benefit some companies, others face higher costs, pricing issues, or uncertainty, and many end up having to rethink how they manage their money and supplies.

Mr Daryl Lim, chief executive officer and co-founder of Augmentus, said that the weakening US dollar has been a challenge for his company.

As a tech start-up, the weakening currency does not significantly affect Augmentus' pricing or procurement, said the 30-year-old.

However, it has a major impact on the company's fundraising, as most of its capital is raised in US dollars, meaning it now receives less in Singapore dollars after converting those funds.

"A lot of our funding is in USD (US dollar), so the weakening dollar has a big impact on us. Last year, 1 USD was 1.35 SGD (Singapore dollar); now it is about 1 USD to 1.28 SGD. So, it's about a 5 to 6 per cent drop. And it's pretty significant," said Mr Lim.