MAS appoints new chief sustainability officer

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday (Sep 29) the appointment of a new chief sustainability officer (CSO), with Ms Abigail Ng taking over from Ms Gillian Tan on Oct 6.

Ms Tan, who was appointed CSO in 2022, is also the assistant managing director (development and international) at MAS.

In her time as CSO, MAS' sustainability group launched an action plan to mobilise financing to catalyse Asia’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The sustainability group also advanced key initiatives, including the Singapore-Asia Taxonomy to promote consistency and clarity in sustainable financing standards.

They also include the transition credits coalition and the Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership to accelerate energy transition and blended finance in Asia, as well as the Sustainable Finance Jobs Transformation Map to enhance skills and competencies in sustainable finance.

With the central bank's sustainability agenda "entering a more developed and mature phase, this is an opportune time to transition" the sustainability group's leadership to a "dedicated CSO role".

Ms Tan will continue to lead the development and international group as group head, said MAS.

Ms Ng, who is currently the department head of MAS' markets policy and consumer department, "brings strong experience in sustainability issues, including collaborating with international organisations and diverse stakeholders, to formulate sustainability disclosure policies and requirements", said the central bank.