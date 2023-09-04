MAS chief Ravi Menon to retire on Jan 1, 2024, after 36 years in the public service

SINGAPORE: Managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Mr Ravi Menon, will retire on Jan 1, 2024, after serving 36 years in the public service.

MAS had earlier in May announced the reappointment of Mr Menon as MAS chief for another two-year term.

It said then that he would serve until May 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier.

Bloomberg had reported in April that Mr Menon was set to leave the post after about 12 years in charge.

The 59-year-old started his career at MAS in 1987, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (Sep 4).

He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2007 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2017 for his outstanding contributions to the Public Service.

PSD noted Mr Menon's many achievements and contributions.

As MAS' longest-serving chief, PSD said he reformed Singapore’s financial regulatory framework and strengthened the enforcement regime against money laundering and market misconduct.

"Mr Menon has also been instrumental to COVID-19 response measures, including low-cost funding for banks to extend to small and medium enterprises, credit and insurance relief for individuals and SMEs, regulatory relief for financial institutions, as well as supporting digitalisation and workforce training for FIs and financial technology firms," it added.

CHIA DER JIUN TO REPLACE RAVI MENON

Mr Menon will be succeeded by Mr Chia Der Jiun, who will be appointed as managing director (designate) of MAS on Nov 1 this year and as managing director on Jan 1.

The 52-year-old will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Development) of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on the same day, said PSD.

Mr Chia joined MAS in 2004 and held various management appointments before becoming deputy managing director (corporate development) in May 2019.

He was also seconded to the International Monetary Fund in 2011 for two years as executive director for Southeast Asia.

Prior to MAS, Mr Chia served in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, PSD and the then-Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Mr Chia was appointed as Second Permanent Secretary of MOM in October 2020 and redesignated as Permanent Secretary (Development) in April 2022.

OTHER RETIREMENTS

PSD also announced that two other senior public service leaders will retire after many decades of “distinguished service”.

Ms Chan Lai Fung, Permanent Secretary of National Research and Development and Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office, Prime Minister’s Office and Chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), will retire on Oct 1 this year after 36 years in the public service.

Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Division under the Prime Minister’s Office will also retire on Oct 1 this year after 33 years in the Public Service.



Thanking the retiring senior leaders, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, Mr Chan Chun Sing, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Ravi, Lai Fung and Khum Yean for their excellent leadership and many significant contributions to the Public Service and to Singapore. They have served with excellence in a wide range of sectors over many decades of dedicated service.”